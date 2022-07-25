Man guilty of Little Egg Harbor Township shooting sentenced

A Tuckerton man who confessed to a Little Egg Harbor Township boat dealership shooting will spend five years in prison, Judge Wendel E. Daniels ruled Monday.

Ronald Rutter, 53, previously pleaded guilty to aggravated assault for shooting 55-year-old Thomas Jarvis last year at Jarvis Marine on Radio Road.

Under the No Early Release Act, Rutter must serve 85% of his sentence before he's eligible for parole, Ocean County Prosecutor's Office spokesperson Bryan Huntenburg said in a news release.

Daniels sentenced Rutter to five years for the shooting and 18 months for a stalking charge to which Daniels also pleaded guilty. The sentences will run concurrently, according to the Prosecutor's Office.

The judge also ordered a permanent restraining order under which Rutter will be prohibited from contact with Jarvis, Huntenburg said.

Rutter was captured in Atlantic City by U.S. Marshals after an arrest warrant was issued following the shooting on Jan. 5, 2021.

About 7:30 p.m., Little Egg Harbor police responded to the dealership for a report of a shooting. Officers found Jarvis with a gunshot wound in his midsection, and he was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus in Atlantic City.

Jarvis was eventually released from the hospital.

Investigators determined that Rutter shot Jarvis, inciting a search by local, state and federal authorities before he was captured in Atlantic City.

Prosecutors had sought a seven-year prison term on the aggravated assault charge and 7½ to 18 months on the stalking charge. They also sought the restraining order, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.