Man gets seven years for meth found in Absecon, Atlantic City hotel rooms

A Burlington County man was sentenced by an Atlantic County judge to seven years in prison more than a year after methamphetamine was found in his hotel rooms and car, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday.
Richard Mallinson, 54, of Mount Holly, had pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
With help from Somers Point, Absecon and Linwood police, the Atlantic County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force investigated suspected drug activity by Mallinson, the Prosecutor's Office said.
On March 23, 2021, the task force, armed with knowledge that Mallinson possessed large amounts of methamphetamine, encountered him at the Days Inn in Absecon. Subsequent searches were performed on Mallinson's room at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City and his vehicle, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Over 1 pound of crystal methamphetamine was seized from those locations, the Prosecutor's Office said.
