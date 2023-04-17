The state intends to appeal a judge's probation sentence for a Pennsylvania man who confessed to shooting a pedestrian in Atlantic City with a BB gun and possessing a defaced handgun.
Owen Ricketts, 24, of Morrisville, Bucks County, was granted probation by Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury on Monday for possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a handgun, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.
Prosecutors say Ricketts had agreed to a five-year prison sentence. Ricketts pleaded guilty July 19, 2022, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
Ricketts admitted firing a BB gun out of a car, striking a pedestrian, as well as carrying a 9mm handgun without a serial number and fitted with a 17-round high-capacity magazine. Police discovered the handgun in Ricketts' fanny pack.
