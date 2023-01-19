Man found selling marijuana in Atlantic City from vehicle, police say

ATLANTIC CITY — A New York man was arrested for illegally selling marijuana in what police say was a car openly promoting the sale of the drug.
At approximately 6:35 p.m. on Sunday, an officer near Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall saw a vehicle blocking a crosswalk in the 100 block of South Mississippi Avenue.
The vehicle, owned by Herbert Nelson, 37, of Brooklyn, displayed insignia on its body advertising marijuana sales, police said on Thursday in a news release.
Nelson confirmed he was selling the drug from the vehicle, police said.
About 3.7 pounds of marijuana and related products were found inside, leading to Nelson's arrest, police said.
Herbert was released on a summons charged with possession of marijuana over 6 ounces, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public park and money laundering, police said.
