Man found selling marijuana from vehicle, Atlantic City police say

Atlantic City Police Car
The legalization of recreational marijuana is happening in Missouri and Maryland in 2023 after being approved by voters in 2022.

ATLANTIC CITY — A New York City man was arrested for selling marijuana out of his car, police said Thursday.

About 6:35 p.m. Sunday, an officer near Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall saw a vehicle blocking a crosswalk in the 100 block of South Mississippi Avenue. The vehicle, owned by Herbert Nelson, 37, of Brooklyn, displayed insignia on its body advertising marijuana sales, police said in a news release.

Nelson confirmed he was selling the drug from the vehicle, police said.

Police said they found 3.7 pounds of marijuana and related products inside the vehicle.

Nelson was charged with possession of marijuana over 6 ounces, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public park and money laundering. He was released on a summons.

While New Jersey voters overwhelmingly approved the legalization of recreational marijuana use in 2020, marijuana sellers must be approved and licensed by the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission.

