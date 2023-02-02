A jury on Wednesday found an Upper Deerfield Township man guilty of murdering a Fairfield Township resident in 2019 by shooting him four times, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said.

After deliberating for about 2½ hours, the jury found Frank J. Baker, 29, guilty of murder, firearms offenses, conspiracy, hindering apprehension, tampering with evidence and obstruction, the Prosecutor's Office said Thursday in a news release.

Baker's trial began Jan. 6, ending when the jury returned its verdict about 10 a.m. Wednesday, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Baker was arrested for killing Jair Rennie on July 20, 2019, in the backyard of a home on Longview Drive in Fairfield.

Rennie later died at Inspira Medical Center Vineland.

Investigators said Baker discarded the gun and drove to his father's home on North Avenue in Lawrence Township, Mercer County, and washed himself in bleach, the Prosecutor's Office said. Others also helped dispose of several other pieces of evidence.

Baker then was taken to Delaware before a family member convinced him to surrender to State Police, the Prosecutor's Office said.

He faces 30 years to life in prison. He's scheduled to be sentenced March 24, the Prosecutor's Office said.