Man fatally shot in Vineland, suspect arrested

A suspect was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting late Saturday night of a 27-year-old man in Vineland, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a release Sunday night.
Miguel A. Barea, 26, was arrested without incident on murder and weapons offenses, authorities said. The victim was identified as George Gonzales, 27, of Walnut Road in Vineland. He was pronounced dead at the scene by police who responded at about 11:34 p.m. to investigate a report of a vehicle having struck a residence.
The shooting occurred near near the intersection of South Main Road and East Elmer Road, the release said.
Barea was being held at the Cumberland County Jail pending his first court appearance. The prosecutor's office and the Vineland Police Department are continuing an investigation.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective N. Gonzalez (856) 691-4111 of the Vineland police or Detective C. Johnson (609) 579-1431 of the county prosecutor’s Office or by submitting information with anonymity via vpd.tips or ccpo.tips from any smartphone, computer or tablet.
