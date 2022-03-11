Man discovered inside seasonal home in Wildwood charged with burglarly

WILDWOOD — A man was arrested inside a closed summer home while police were conducting a property check Thursday evening.
Officers visited the home in the 600 block of West Montgomery Avenue about 10 p.m. The home is part of a network of properties officers check on at their owner's request, police said.
The authorities were alerted to a possible break-in. The homeowner told officers they hadn't given anyone permission to be inside, giving them probable cause to search the home, police said.
Once inside, police said they found 33-year-old Miguel Castillo-Hernandez, who was taken into custody and brought to the Cape May County jail.
Castillo-Hernandez was charged with burglary.
Police are using the break-in to remind residents that year-round property checks are offered by the department. Properties are monitored randomly throughout the service period to preclude attempted crimes.
