Man dies after jumping from upper-level floor of Atlantic City's Claridge Hotel, police say

ATLANTIC CITY — A man jumped to his death Tuesday from an upper-level floor of the Claridge Hotel, police said.

At 3:52 p.m., officers responded to the beach block of Indiana Avenue for a report of a body in the street, Lt. Kevin Fair said in a statement.

Officers arrived to find the body of a man, who was deceased, Fair said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

An employee of the Claridge saw the man jump, Fair said.

Atlantic City man arrested for assaulting, robbing woman ATLANTIC CITY — A 29-year-old city man was arrested Tuesday for assaulting and robbing a wom…

The man’s next of kin is being notified, Fair said.

Anyone with information about this incident can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411, 847411. Begin the text with ACPD.

For anyone who needs assistance, or knows someone who needs assistance, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or text TALK to 741741.

Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202 vjackson@pressofac.com Twitter@ACPressJackson

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.