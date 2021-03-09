 Skip to main content
Man dies after jumping from upper-level floor of Atlantic City's Claridge Hotel, police say
Man dies after jumping from upper-level floor of Atlantic City's Claridge Hotel, police say

Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City

Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City, July 9, 2018

 Press archives

ATLANTIC CITY — A man jumped to his death Tuesday from an upper-level floor of the Claridge Hotel, police said.

At 3:52 p.m., officers responded to the beach block of Indiana Avenue for a report of a body in the street, Lt. Kevin Fair said in a statement.

Officers arrived to find the body of a man, who was deceased, Fair said.

An employee of the Claridge saw the man jump, Fair said.

The man’s next of kin is being notified, Fair said.

Anyone with information about this incident can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411, 847411. Begin the text with ACPD.

For anyone who needs assistance, or knows someone who needs assistance, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or text TALK to 741741.

Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

