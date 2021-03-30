Man convicted of shooting 2 Egg Harbor Township police officers denied latest appeal

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I am very pleased with the court’s opinion as it represents yet another judicial imprimatur that the defendant received a fair trial, and that he was justly convicted and sentenced for his vicious attack on three brave police officers,” Atlantic County Deputy First Assistant Prosecutor Mario C. Formica said in a statement.

Blank was a passenger in a car driven by his girlfriend July 13, 2006, when Egg Harbor Township police Officer Christopher Leary stopped the vehicle just after midnight.

When Leary learned Blank was wanted on a warrant, he called for backup, and Officer Clear Costantino arrived on the scene. As Leary tried to handcuff Blank, he broke free and ran toward a nearby vacant house.

In the yard of that home, officers caught up with Blank, who struggled with them before pulling the gun from Costantino’s holster and shooting her in the abdomen and thigh. He also shot Leary in the chest, but Leary’s bulletproof vest protected him from serious injury.

Officer William Loder confronted Blank a short time later and ordered him to drop the gun, but Blank fired back, missing Loder by inches. Loder then returned fire and wounded him in the arm.

After Blank ran off, he was captured hours later with the help of a police dog.