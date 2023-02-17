MAYS LANDING — The man convicted of killing a 25-year-old Egg Harbor Township woman in 2014 was sentenced Friday to 55 years in prison.

Timothy Wright, 42, is required to serve at least 85% of the term under the state's No Early Release Act.

#BREAKING Joyce’s family gathers outside the courtroom following the sentencing of her convicted killer pic.twitter.com/eFGrtnLBSu — Eric Conklin (@ACPressConklin) February 17, 2023

A jury found Wright, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, guilty in November of killing Joyce Vanderhoff after a roughly two-week trial.

Tuesday marked nine years since Vanderhoff's body was found along Weymouth Road near a blueberry farm. Her death was ruled a homicide by strangulation.

Wright, seated in court wearing an orange jail suit, maintained his innocence, overwhelmed with emotion and expressing his sorrow for Vanderhoff's death. Despite the conviction, he maintained the prosecution has "the wrong person."

"I'm the monster," Wright said, looking at Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Dorothy Garrabrant. "I'm innocent, and I'm going to keep continuing to fight for my innocence."

Wright was represented by public defenders John Bjorklund and Alex Settle.

It was unclear Friday whether Wright plans to appeal his sentence.

Wright, who said he's originally from Camden, told the court both he and Vanderhoff used drugs throughout their friendship. He said Friday he has been clean for about six years.

Prior to being sentenced, Jacquelin Lydon, Vanderhoff's grandmother, confronted Wright.

"You were not raised right; you're not a man, you're a coward," Lydon told Wright.

The defense asked the court for a lesser prison term, but Garrabrant agreed with the prosecution's request for a stiffer sentence.

Lydon said she was pleased with the sentence as she gathered with her family and friends outside the courtroom following the hearing.

"I'm delighted," Lydon said. "I'm happy with what the judge gave."