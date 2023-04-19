MAYS LANDING — A former Pagan's motorcycle club leader convicted in the 2012 murder of April Kauffman has been denied an evidentiary hearing by an Atlantic County Superior Court judge.

Ferdinand "Freddie" Augello was running a drug ring with Dr. James Kauffman when prosecutors say he orchestrated April Kauffman's murder in the couple's Linwood home.

Augello, of Upper Township, is currently housed in New Jersey State Prison in Trenton for racketeering, leading a drug trafficking network, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, conspiracy to distribute CDS, murder and conspiracy to commit murder. He was found guilty in October 2018.

In applying for post-conviction relief, the defense argued that information protected by Brady v. Maryland, a U.S. Supreme Court decision that granted defendants' right to evidence that could exonerate them during trial, was withheld from the jury when he was tried.

Adam Toraya, Augello's attorney, did not return a request for comment Wednesday.

In a post-conviction relief hearing in late March, Toraya cited a lawsuit filed against the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office by three former employees who alleged that former Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner hid evidence in the case. That evidence, Toraya argued, would have violated Brady.

Man who plotted Kauffman murder asks for evidentiary hearing MAYS LANDING — An Upper Township man and former Pagan’s motorcycle club member previously co…

In her ruling, Judge Donna Taylor said the defense should have aired the concern on direct appeal, which wasn't filed until Jan. 5, 2021. The original complaint letter against Tyner was released Oct. 4, 2018.

Trial counsel previously raised the issue of Brady violations before sentencing, Taylor wrote, saying Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury rejected the claim.

"Judge DeLury ruled, at the time, that there were no Brady violations," Taylor's decision states. "Therefore, this ruling is conclusive since these allegations are the same ones being raised in the present motion."

Prosecutors say James Kauffman wanted April Kauffman dead amid mounting divorce threats and warnings that the former talk-show host would expose her husband's role in the drug scheme, in which the endocrinologist supplied narcotics, including OxyContin, to Pagan's members.

Francis Mulholland testified that he drove his now-deceased brother, James Mulholland, to the Kauffman house the morning of April Kauffman's murder at Augello's direction.

James Kauffman was arrested in 2017 following a standoff outside his Egg Harbor Township endocrinology office. He later was found dead in January 2018 in a Hudson County jail of an apparent suicide.

New discovery+ show to document April Kauffman murder case One of the most high-profile murders in Atlantic County history will be featured next month …

Augello has denied aiding James Kauffman's plot to kill his wife.

Augello's legal team also accused the state of other prosecutorial misconduct, including Tyner appearing on national television before his trial, seeking to illegally seize his house and fabricate evidence against him.

Taylor ruled the defense, however, failed to show that Tyner's television appearance had any bearing on Augello's case. The other claims involving the house and evidence are "bald assertions" of alleged misconduct, she said.