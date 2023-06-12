ATLANTIC CITY — A Galloway Township man was arrested for stealing items from a car on June 8.

Michael Foster, 30, who also has the alias Tyrone Foster, was apprehended behind a residence in the beach block of Texas Avenue, police said Monday in a news release.

Foster is charged with theft, obstruction of justice and hindering apprehension.

Police tried questioning Foster after city cameras captured him allegedly removing unidentified items from a car parked on Belmont Avenue at 2:15 a.m.

Foster was located by police on the Boardwalk, and as they approached him, he ran, trying to remove clothing to alter his appearance, police said.

Foster was then located at the home on Texas Avenue.

Before being taken to Atlantic County jail, he was brought to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for what police said was "a precaution due to breathing heavily" and him being "unable to respond to officers after being apprehended."

He was discharged from the hospital a short time later.

The property stolen from the vehicle was returned to its owner.