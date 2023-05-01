VINELAND — A Weymouth Township man faces charges after leaving the scene of a two-car crash Saturday, police said.
Robert V. Dubois II is charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, leaving the scene of a collision and failure to report a collision after fleeing the crash site at Dante and Lincoln avenues, police said Monday in a news release.
An eyewitness followed Dubois until officers reached him near the Cumberland Family Shelter on Mays Landing Road, police said.
Police did not say whether the crash injured Dubois or the other driver.
