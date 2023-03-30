CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A 63-year-old Millville man was released from the Cape May County jail Thursday, a day after a state appellate court panel dismissed sexual assault charges against him in a 1990 case.

Jerry Rosado was held since being arrested last April in the assault of Susan Negersmith, a New York woman who was visiting Wildwood in May 1990 when her body was found behind a restaurant.

Jason Wertzberger, criminal division manager for the Atlantic and Cape May county courts, confirmed Rosado's release after his incarceration was no longer listed in Cape May County jail records.

In Wednesday’s opinion delivered by Appellate Superior Court Judge Robert Gilson, the court agreed the criminal statute of limitations to prosecute Rosado in the sexual assault passed in 1995, five years after Negersmith’s death.

The judges further ruled that an amendment to the limitations effective Jan. 3, 2002, does not apply in this case, given it became New Jersey law six years after the statutes ended.

Rosado appealed an Aug. 29, 2022, order denying him a motion to dismiss the criminal complaint for those reasons.

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said on Wednesday that the state intends to appeal the ruling to the state Supreme Court. The higher court would then decide whether or not to hear that appeal.

Rosado was arrested after his DNA matched that of samples preserved from an investigation into Negersmith’s sexual assault and death.

Negersmith was visiting Wildwood from Carmel, New York, when her body was located behind a restaurant in May 1990. Prosecutors say Negersmith was severely intoxicated the night she died, with marijuana in her system and a blood alcohol level of 0.285%, far exceeding the legal limit.

Negersmith was found partially undressed. Her shirt had been pulled up, and both her underwear and one pant leg were down to one side.

In their ruling, the appellate panel said Rosado first became a person of interest in the case when, in August 2018, the unknown DNA profile was tested at a different laboratory.

Forensics staff used genetic genealogy analysis, which matched back to him.

The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office obtained permission to collect DNA samples from Rosado, executing a warrant May 26, 2021. That DNA evidence, which included swabs from inside his mouth, was sent to a State Police laboratory that June.

State Police test results showed that Rosado’s samples “had a high statistical probability of matching the DNA” found on Negersmith.

Rosado was never charged with Negersmith’s death. No one was, the appeals court ruling pointed out.

Her death had originally been ruled as accidental but was amended in 1996 to a homicide.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.