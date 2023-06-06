BRIDGETON — A Deerfield Township resident was arrested and charged in the death of a city man outside of his home on North Street over the weekend.

William O. Ware IV, 25, of the township's Rosenhayn neighborhood, was arrested at police headquarters on Monday afternoon in the shooting death of 29-year-old Brock Hogans.

Ware is being held at Cumberland County jail without bail, police said Monday in a news release.

Police Chief Michael Gaimari Sr. said police are continuing to investigate, and that no other information about Ware's arrest would be disclosed on Monday.

Hogans was shot around 2:49 a.m. on Sunday outside of his North Street residence. Police found him with a lone gunshot wound to the torso.

Hogans was taken to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden, where he died about an hour after being shot.

Both Ware and Hogans knew one another, Gaimari said.

Ware is charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Police and the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office are investigating. Anyone with information can call police at 856-451-0033. Anonymous tips can be submitted at bpdops.com/tip/new.