Man charged in Millville murder to remain in jail, judge rules

MILLVILLE — A 39-year-old Millville man charged with murdering a woman at a city home earlier this month was ordered to remain in jail, court spokesperson Rosemarie Gallagher said on Friday.

Edwin Ramos-Rosado had his detention hearing before Cumberland County Superior Court Judge William Ziegler on Wednesday. His original detention hearing was postponed on Nov. 10 until Wednesday by Ziegler.

Ramos-Rosado is in the Cumberland County jail, according to its online inmate list.

Ramos-Rosado's pre-indictment hearing is scheduled on Dec. 15 before Superior Court Judge Kevin Smith, Gallager said.

Ramos-Rosado was arrested on Nov. 3 after police named him their suspect in the fatal shooting of 35-year-old Ramy Garcia.

Police called to a home in the 400 block of North Fourth Street saw Garcia in the backyard fatally wounded from a gunshot wound to her head.

A witness saw Ramos-Rosado fighting over a gun before it was discharged at least once. The 39-year-old gained possession of it and shot Garcia, according to an affidavit for his arrest.

A manhunt ensued, where the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office warned the public about Ramos-Rosado being possibly armed and last seen in a silver Mercedes-Benz.