Man charged in March 2021 Bridgeton murder

BRIDGETON — A Millville man has been charged in a March 2021 homicide in the city.
Police said Monday authorities have charged Donavan Watts with the murder of Aaliyah Eubanks.
Watts, 35, also is charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
Authorities say Watts did not act alone and they have identified other people of interest in Eubanks' murder.
Watts is being held in the Atlantic County jail.
Eubanks, 19, was shot multiple times in her apartment on South Burlington Road on March 16, 2021. Police found Eubanks after responding to reports of shots fired there. A 13-year-old had first told police her nephew’s mother had been shot. Eubanks was the mother of a 1-year-old child, at the time of her death, police said.
Eubanks’ mother, Jennifer Williams-Crosell, organized a rally and march in Bridgeton in May 2021 to commemorate Eubanks and other victims of gun violence in the city.
A group of mothers who had lost children gathered by the Bridgeton riverfront for a dinner in honor of their late loved ones this past May 1.
Those with information about the case can call Bridgeton police Sgt. Daniel Bagley at 856-451-0033 or Detective Edward Stockbridge of the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-453-0486. Tips also can be left at bpd.tips or ccpo.tips.
