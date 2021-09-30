 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man charged in fatal Atlantic City shooting arrested in Puerto Rico
0 comments
top story

Man charged in fatal Atlantic City shooting arrested in Puerto Rico

{{featured_button_text}}
Atlantic City Police Car

Pictured is the type of car Atlantic City police officers can be seen driving around the resort in.

 PRESS ARCHIVES

A 25-year-old man was charged in a fatal shooting that occurred two months ago in Atlantic City after being caught in Puerto Rico, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said Thursday.

Frank Torres-Lopez was found after a more than monthlong homicide investigation that involved multiple law enforcement agencies, including those in Texas and Puerto Rico, Shill said in a news release. He was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Torres-Lopez's extradition to New Jersey is pending legal proceedings in Puerto Rico, Shill said.

Just after 3 a.m. Aug. 1, investigators responded to California and Arctic avenues in Atlantic City for a report for a homicide. Police found 42-year-old Juan Matute-Figueroa fatally shot at the scene.

Atlantic City police, the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office, the U.S. Marshals Service, Puerto Rico police, Fairfax County (Texas) police, Vineland police and State Police assisted the investigation.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.
+1 
Frank Torres-Lopez headshot.jpg

Torres-Lopez

 Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, provided

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA captures 'waves' 65 miles above the Alaskan sky

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News