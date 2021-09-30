Man charged in fatal Atlantic City shooting arrested in Puerto Rico

A 25-year-old man was charged in a fatal shooting that occurred two months ago in Atlantic City after being caught in Puerto Rico, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said Thursday.
Frank Torres-Lopez was found after a more than monthlong homicide investigation that involved multiple law enforcement agencies, including those in Texas and Puerto Rico, Shill said in a news release. He was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.
Torres-Lopez's extradition to New Jersey is pending legal proceedings in Puerto Rico, Shill said.
Just after 3 a.m. Aug. 1, investigators responded to California and Arctic avenues in Atlantic City for a report for a homicide. Police found 42-year-old Juan Matute-Figueroa fatally shot at the scene.
Atlantic City police, the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office, the U.S. Marshals Service, Puerto Rico police, Fairfax County (Texas) police, Vineland police and State Police assisted the investigation.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.