A man charged with sexually and physically abusing a woman he held captive pleaded not guilty to an 11-count indictment, court officials said Wednesday.

James W. Parrillo Jr., 57, will remain in the Burlington County jail after appearing before Burlington County Superior Court Judge Gerard H. Breland on Tuesday.

A status conference in the case is scheduled for June 19, court officials said.

Attempts to reach Parrillo's attorney, Jason Ferguson, were unsuccessful Wednesday.

State Police captured Parrillo in Bass River Township in February while he chased after a woman who prosecutors say he held captive.

Parrillo was initially charged with kidnapping, strangulation, aggravated assault and related crimes. Six offenses, including two counts of aggravated sexual assault, criminal coercion and theft by extortion, were added to his indictment in May.

The woman allegedly was held captive by Parrillo after meeting him at a gas station off Interstate 10 in New Mexico in February 2022, according to evidence presented in court.

The state Attorney General's Office said authorities believe Parrillo may have committed similar offenses against other women in different states.

The victim agreed to take Parrillo to Arizona, entering a "voluntary relationship" for about three weeks before their association became violent, including an instance where he physically assaulted her while the pair were in California, the Attorney General's Office said.

The two eventually rented a room in Bass River Township, where the victim planned the escape that led to Parrillo's arrest.

While she told authorities she previously felt unable to leave the relationship because of Parrillo's threatening behavior, the woman eventually escaped to a township Conoco gas station, running along a road in cold temperatures in only a shirt and shorts.

She told gas station employees she had been kidnapped and felt her life was threatened.

Footage from the station shows Parrillo following the woman. He would later be captured along the shoulder of Route 542.