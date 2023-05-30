Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MAYS LANDING — A judge agreed to release a man held in jail on charges that the intended to meet a man posing as a teenage girl for sex.

During a Tuesday detention hearing, Nashiem Cephas-Lee, 23, was ordered to be released from the county jail by Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Donna Taylor.

Cephas-Lee allegedly met a man posing as a 15-year-old girl with intentions of engaging in sexual acts with her. His criminal complaint lists him as being from Philadelphia, but he identified his residency during Tuesday's hearing as Absecon's Travel Lodge on the White Horse Pike.

Noting he had no criminal history but that the alleged offenses were "serious, concerning and outrageous," Taylor agreed to release him under strict conditions.

Cephas-Lee's conditions for release include maintaining contact with pre-trial services and staying offline, given the offense was committed over a dating app, Taylor ruled.

He was represented on Tuesday by public defense attorney Raquel DeStefano.

The prosecution fought to keep Cephas-Lee jailed, believing his release could jeopardize the safety of children.

Cephas-Lee, using Grindr, planned to meet who he believed was a 15-year-old girl for sex, arranging their first encounter at Absecon's Heritage Park off Mill Road.

On the other end, however, was Cameron Decker posing as the teenager. Calling himself a "predator catcher," Decker publicizes his encounters with other alleged offenders through his social media accounts.

Decker told Absecon police he was engaging with Cephas-Lee over the app, showing them their conversation about meeting to engage in sexual activity, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Decker met Cephas-Lee at the park, speaking with him momentarily before police arrived and arrested him.

Cephas-Lee waived his Miranda rights while being questioned, admitting to meeting the girl at the park and intending to engage with her sexually, the affidavit states.