Man caught selling heroin outside Wawa in 2018 found guilty

TRENTON — A jury on Oct. 20 found a Connecticut man guilty of preparing to sell drugs to a confidential informant outside an Ocean County convenience store in 2018.

After an eight-day trial in Trenton federal court, Luis Payano-Perez, 38, was found guilty before U.S. District Judge Michael of one count of possessing with intent to distribute 100 or more grams of heroin, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in announcing the verdict did not say whether or not a sentencing date has been selected.

Payano-Perez's trial took place almost four years after the U.S. Attorney's Office said he plotted a drug deal with a government informant.

In November 2018, the informant with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations notified the agency that Payano-Perez was preparing to sell him heroin on Nov. 8 of that year outside a Wawa in Tuckerton, court records say.

On that day, Payano-Perez and two informants met at the Wawa's parking lot to sell them about 1 kilogram of the drug. Shortly after, authorities converged on Payano-Perez's vehicle and arrested him, court records say.

A bag holding about 1 kilogram of heroin was found inside his car, court records say.

Payano-Perez's drug trafficking charge carries a mandatory five-year prison sentence. He could still be sentenced to the maximum 40-year term and up to a $5 million fine, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Eric A Boden and Eric Suggs represented the federal government in the case.