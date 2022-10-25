 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man caught selling heroin outside Tuckerton Wawa in 2018 found guilty

A jury last week found a Connecticut man guilty of preparing to sell drugs to a confidential informant outside a Tuckerton Wawa in 2018.

After an eight-day trial in Trenton federal court, Luis Payano-Perez, 38, was found guilty before U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp of one count of possessing with intent to distribute 100 or more grams of heroin, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Tuesday in a news release.

Payano-Perez's trial took place almost four years after the U.S. Attorney's Office said he plotted a drug deal with a government informant.

In November 2018, the informant with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, notified the agency that Payano-Perez was preparing to sell him heroin Nov. 8 outside the convenience store, court records say.

On that day, Payano-Perez and two informants met in the Wawa parking lot to sell them about 1 kilogram of the drug. Shortly after, authorities converged on Payano-Perez's vehicle and arrested him, court records say.

A bag holding about 1 kilogram of heroin was found inside his car, court records say.

Payano-Perez's drug trafficking charge carries a term of five to 40 years in prison and up to a $5 million fine, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

No sentencing date was announced.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

