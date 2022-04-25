Man carrying loaded gun, drugs arrested at Wildwood bus terminal

WILDWOOD — A Middle Township man arrested at the city's New Jersey Transit Center early Monday was carrying a cocked handgun loaded with hollow-point bullets, city police said.
Police received a call around 5:30 a.m. from a transit employee reporting suspicious activity on a bus. Officers went to the terminal, located in the 4500 block of Washington Avenue, where they encountered 30-year-old Devante Harris, police said.
Responding officers searched Harris, finding a loaded Amadeo Rossi .38 caliber revolver with its hammer clocked back for a single-shot firing mode. Numerous types of drugs were also found, police said.
Harris, who was taken to the Cape May County jail, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, certain person not to be in possession of a firearm, possession of hollow-point ammunition, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of oxycodone, possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute, possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of school property, and possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute within 500 feet of certain public property, police said.
Harris is being held at the jail without bail, according to the Cape May County Sheriff's Office's website.
