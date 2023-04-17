BRIDGETON — A 33-year-old Millville man was hospitalized on Sunday afternoon after a mid-day assault outside of a city bar, police said.
Police were called to Inspira Health Center Bridgeton at noon for an assault victim being treated there. Officers met with the unnamed man, who said he was attacked outside The Draft, a bar in a shopping plaza on East Commerce Street, police said in a Monday news release.
The man told police he was struck with a "hard object," one he believes may have been a handgun, police said.
The man suffered a facial fracture from the strike, police said.
Police ask anyone with information or witnesses to contact them by calling 856-451-0033 or submit an anonymous tip through their website.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
