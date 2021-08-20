 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arrested in Pleasantville on assault, weapons charges was high school football coach
0 comments
top story

Man arrested in Pleasantville on assault, weapons charges was high school football coach

{{featured_button_text}}

PLEASANTVILLE — One of two brothers arrested on weapons and assault charges Tuesday was a Pleasantville High School assistant football coach who was fighting with the district's former head coach, Javier Garcia, according to school and police officials.

Marcus Bridgers, 28, of Absecon, was arrested and charged along with his brother, Marquel, 23, of Atlantic City, after police responded around 2:50 p.m. to the 200 block of Linden Avenue for a report of a man with a gun.

When police arrived at the scene they found Marcus Bridgers, who was hired in July as an assistant football coach for the district, his brother, Marquel, and Garcia, who was recently fired from his head coach position at the district, in a physical altercation. Pleasantville Police Capt. Matthew Hartman confirmed Garcia's identity.

Superintendent Natakie Chestnut-Lee confirmed that Bridgers was employed by the district. She said the incident was unrelated to the Pleasantville School District and was a personal dispute between the Bridgers brothers and Garcia.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Chestnut-Lee said the Pleasantville High School football team will continue, and despite the turmoil over the last month, has not stopped practicing and preparing for the upcoming season.

"We had plenty of men in our community who stepped up to make sure our kids had a successful season," she said.

The new head coach will be Daryl Doughty, Chestnut-Lee said. Doughty, who was hired earlier this month, is currently an assistant coach serving as interim head coach. He is expected to be approved as the head coach next month when the school board meets, according to Athletic Director Stephen Townsend earlier this month.

Marcus and Marquel Bridgers were arrested and sent to the Atlantic County jail pending a detention hearing.

They were each charged with conspiracy to commit unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity ammunition magazine, possession of hollow point bullets, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree aggravated assault and simple assault.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Putin gives Merkel flowers as they meet in Kremlin

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. After seven years at The Current and Gazette newspapers, I joined The Press in 2015. I currently cover education.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News