Man arrested in Pleasantville on assault, weapons charges was high school football coach

PLEASANTVILLE — One of two brothers arrested on weapons and assault charges Tuesday was a Pleasantville High School assistant football coach who was fighting with the district's former head coach, Javier Garcia, according to school and police officials.
Marcus Bridgers, 28, of Absecon, was arrested and charged along with his brother, Marquel, 23, of Atlantic City, after police responded around 2:50 p.m. to the 200 block of Linden Avenue for a report of a man with a gun.
PLEASANTVILLE — Two brothers were arrested on weapons and assault charges Tuesday, police said.
When police arrived at the scene they found Marcus Bridgers, who was hired in July as an assistant football coach for the district, his brother, Marquel, and Garcia, who was recently fired from his head coach position at the district, in a physical altercation. Pleasantville Police Capt. Matthew Hartman confirmed Garcia's identity.
Superintendent Natakie Chestnut-Lee confirmed that Bridgers was employed by the district. She said the incident was unrelated to the Pleasantville School District and was a personal dispute between the Bridgers brothers and Garcia.
Chestnut-Lee said the Pleasantville High School football team will continue, and despite the turmoil over the last month, has not stopped practicing and preparing for the upcoming season.
"We had plenty of men in our community who stepped up to make sure our kids had a successful season," she said.
The new head coach will be Daryl Doughty, Chestnut-Lee said. Doughty, who was hired earlier this month, is currently an assistant coach serving as interim head coach. He is expected to be approved as the head coach next month when the school board meets, according to Athletic Director Stephen Townsend earlier this month.
Marcus and Marquel Bridgers were arrested and sent to the Atlantic County jail pending a detention hearing.
They were each charged with conspiracy to commit unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity ammunition magazine, possession of hollow point bullets, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree aggravated assault and simple assault.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
