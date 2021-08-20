Man arrested in Pleasantville on assault, weapons charges was high school football coach

PLEASANTVILLE — One of two brothers arrested on weapons and assault charges Tuesday was a Pleasantville High School assistant football coach who was fighting with the district's former head coach, Javier Garcia, according to school and police officials.

Marcus Bridgers, 28, of Absecon, was arrested and charged along with his brother, Marquel, 23, of Atlantic City, after police responded around 2:50 p.m. to the 200 block of Linden Avenue for a report of a man with a gun.

When police arrived at the scene they found Marcus Bridgers, who was hired in July as an assistant football coach for the district, his brother, Marquel, and Garcia, who was recently fired from his head coach position at the district, in a physical altercation. Pleasantville Police Capt. Matthew Hartman confirmed Garcia's identity.

Superintendent Natakie Chestnut-Lee confirmed that Bridgers was employed by the district. She said the incident was unrelated to the Pleasantville School District and was a personal dispute between the Bridgers brothers and Garcia.

Chestnut-Lee said the Pleasantville High School football team will continue, and despite the turmoil over the last month, has not stopped practicing and preparing for the upcoming season.