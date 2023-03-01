PLEASANTVILLE — A city man was arrested Wednesday after police found drugs and a gun near his vehicle, police said.
Officer Danny Aparicio pulled over Angel Pereira, 26, about 9:30 a.m. near West Windsor and Linden avenues. As Aparicio approached, Pereira threw an object out the driver’s side window of his vehicle, police said in a news release.
Sgt. Craig Dennis, Officer Rackelli Fontana and K-9 Officer Korey Crosby came to the scene and checked the surrounding area, finding a .38 revolver, police said.
As Pereira was exiting his vehicle and being taken into custody, officers also found a clear bag of cocaine, police said.
Pereira was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, certain persons not to have a weapon, possession of a firearm during a drug offense, possession with intent to distribute, possession of crack/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also received motor vehicle summonses for failure to stop, driving while suspended and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a motor vehicle. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.
A passenger with whom Pereira was driving, Jessica Cruz, 28, of Pleasantville, was released at the scene with no charges, police said.
