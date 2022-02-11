Man arrested in Atlantic City Walgreens was carrying handgun, police say

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was arrested inside a Walgreens Tuesday with with a fully loaded handgun on hidden in the waistband of his pants.

Detectives Anthony Abrams and Jaimee Moore were working a traffic detail at the intersection of Pennsylvania and Atlantic avenues when Jamil Hunter, 33, walked past them westbound on Atlantic Avenue around 9:17 a.m. and dropped an object from his pocket, which was identified as cocaine, city police Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said.

The detectives followed him into the Walgreens and attempted to arrest him inside the store. During a struggle with Hunter, one of the detectives noticed a handgun on Hunter's waistband and removed it, Aristizabal said.

Hunter is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, certain persons not to possess a weapon, resisting arrest, obstruction, possession of controlled dangerous substances, and aggravated assault on a police officer. He was taken to the Atlantic County jail, Aristizabal said.

