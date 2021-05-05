Man arrested for robbing convenience store with knife

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man Tuesday was arrested for armed robbery of a convenience store, police announced in a Wednesday news release.
At 2:31 p.m., officers responded to Super Mini Mart on the 2300 block of Atlantic Avenue for a panic alarm. Shortly after arriving, Sergeant TJ Moynihan learned the store clerk had been robbed at knife point, police said. Moynihan learned from the clerk that the suspect stole money and other items and used tape to bind the clerk's hands together before fleeing. The clerk also gave a description of the suspect to Moynihan and the direction in which he fled.
Jermaine Whitehurst, 22, was located at the 2000 block of Bacharach Boulevard by Officer Peter Calabrese, police said. Whitehurst fled the scene and was shortly apprehended with assistance from Officers Thomas Gilardi and John Pyle. On Whitehurst were the stolen items and a large knife. Police also recovered a roll of tape that Whitehurst recovered.
Whitehurst was charged with robbery, witness tampering, terroristic threats, theft, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, obstruction of justice, and resisting arrest, police said. He was taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
