A judge agreed to release the man police said intentionally drove his pickup truck into a metal door at the Egg Harbor Township Home Depot last week.
Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Patricia Wild on Tuesday agreed with the defense that Joseph Kehoe, 36, of Galloway Township, should be freed from jail, ordering him to report to pretrial services weekly, New Jersey courts spokesperson MaryAnn Spoto said Wednesday.
Egg Harbor Township police said Kehoe drove his 2011 Chevrolet Silverado into one of the Home Depot’s bay doors, reaching a self-checkout area inside, inflicting significant damage and injuring a bystander.
He was seen by witnesses arguing with store employees inside, exiting into the parking lot, where he entered his car before plunging into the door, police said.
Kehoe drove away but later surrendered to Atlantic City police.
