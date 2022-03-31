Man arrested after stun gun shocks child in West Atlantic City

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — What started as "horse play" with a stun gun led to a child being hospitalized and an Atlantic City man facing charges, police said Thursday.
Police were called to a home in West Atlantic City on Monday afternoon for a medical emergency.
At the home, they found a 12-year-old boy unconscious, having been shot in the head by the weapon, police said in a news release.
Luis Surita Jr., 68, who was watching the boy, had the stun gun on his person while playing with him, discharging the weapon that inflicted a powerful shock, police said.
The boy was transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where he was later reported to be conscious and in stable condition. He has since been released from the hospital, but the shock's long-term effects are unknown, police said.
Surita was charged with aggravated assault, child abuse, endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.
