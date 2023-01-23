 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man accused of lewd act outside Manahawkin Target, police say

Stafford Township Police logo
FILE PHOTO

Residents thought their community was safe from the gun violence that continues to plague the US.

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — A Monmouth County man was charged with allegedly committing a lewd act in the parking lot of a local Target store on Jan. 17.

Police were called to the parking lot on Stafford Park Boulevard after a lewd act was reported, police said on Monday.

James G. Doll, 48, of Howell, was arrested on Jan. 18 after a warrant was issued following an investigation into the alleged incident, police said.

Doll was taken to the Ocean County jail and charged with fourth-degree lewdness, police said.

Police did not specify the actions that lead to Doll's charge.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

