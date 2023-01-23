Man accused of lewd act outside Manahawkin Target, police say

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — A Monmouth County man was charged with allegedly committing a lewd act in the parking lot of a local Target store on Jan. 17.
Police were called to the parking lot on Stafford Park Boulevard after a lewd act was reported, police said on Monday.
James G. Doll, 48, of Howell, was arrested on Jan. 18 after a warrant was issued following an investigation into the alleged incident, police said.
Doll was taken to the Ocean County jail and charged with fourth-degree lewdness, police said.
Police did not specify the actions that lead to Doll's charge.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.