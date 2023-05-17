New charges against a man accused of holding a woman hostage for nearly a year before she escaped while they both briefly lived in Bass River Township have been added to a grand jury indictment, the state Attorney General's Office said Wednesday.

James W. Parrillo Jr. has been in the Burlington County jail since his arrest in February on charges that he kidnapped an unidentified woman in New Mexico, taking her across the country and sexually assaulting her multiple times.

An 11-count grand jury indictment against Parrillo, 57, includes six added charges, including two counts of aggravated sexual assault, criminal coercion and theft by extortion, the Attorney General's Office said in a news release.

State Police and the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office investigated.

The woman allegedly was held captive by Parrillo after meeting him at a gas station off Interstate 10 in New Mexico in February 2022, according to evidence used in court.

The Attorney General's Office said authorities believe Parrillo may have committed similar offenses against other women in different states.

The victim agreed to take Parrillo to Arizona, entering a "voluntary relationship" for about three weeks before their association with each other allegedly became violent, including an instance where he physically assaulted her while the pair were in California, the Attorney General's Office said.

The pair eventually began renting a room in Bass River Township, where the victim planned the escape that led to Parrillo's arrest.

While she told authorities she previously felt unable to leave the relationship because of Parrillo's threatening behavior, the woman eventually escaped to a township Conoco gas station, running along a road in cold temperatures in only a shirt and shorts.

She told gas station employees she had been kidnapped and felt her life was threatened.

Footage from the station shows Parrillo following the woman. He would later be captured along the shoulder of Route 542, charged initially with kidnapping, aggravated assault, hindering apprehension and criminal restraint, the Attorney General's Office said.

Anyone with additional information about the case or who knows further details about other alleged crimes Parrillo may have committed can call State Police at 855-363-6548.