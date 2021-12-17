Mainland, Linwood schools under shelter-in-place order for police probe

LINWOOD — Authorities placed Linwood schools and Mainland Regional High School under a shelter-in-place order while they undergo an investigation Friday afternoon.
Police did not say what they were looking into.
Parents are asked to avoid the schools and not come for their students until further notice.
"We thank you for your cooperation and patience. We will update this post as new information becomes available," Linwood police wrote on Facebook.
Police presences have been increased at area schools due to nonspecific threats made against schools nationwide on social media.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
