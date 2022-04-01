Lower Township police to enforce distracted driving campaign

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Police will be cracking down on cellphone use while driving next week as part of New Jersey's UDrive UText UPay campaign, which runs from April 4-11.

First-time offenders will face a $200 minimum fine. For a second offense, the minimum fine is $400. A third offense will result in a 90-day license suspension, three points and a $600 minimum fine, police said in a news release.

“Distracted driving has become a leading cause of vehicle crashes on our nation’s roads, and much of this distraction is attributed to texting while driving,” said Lt. Ryan Hansberry. “People know texting and driving is dangerous and often illegal, but they selfishly give themselves a personal exemption to do it anyway, and this behavior unfairly puts others at risk. Beginning April 1, if you text and drive, you will pay."

Between 2012 and 2019, 26,004 people died in crashes involving a distracted driver, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The NHTSA also reported that the number of deaths linked to driver distraction was 3,142 nationwide, almost 9% of all fatalities, in 2019. This represents a 10% increase over 2018, or 284 more fatalities. The distraction figure was the largest increase in causes of traffic deaths reported for 2019.

Police Chief Kevin Lewis and the NHTSA recommend that drivers pull over if they must send a text, or to enable the "do not disturb" feature while driving.

For more information, visit nhtsa.gov/campaign/distracted-driving.

