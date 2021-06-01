Lower Township police seek missing teen headed for Atlantic City airport

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for a missing teen last seen heading to Atlantic City International Airport.
Shane Allen, 18, of the Villas section of the township, is Black and 6-foot-1 with black hair and brown eyes, police wrote on Facebook.
He was last seen at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday leaving his home for the airport in Egg Harbor Township in a 2013 White Volkswagen Jetta with New Jersey license plate T76-MMW, police said. He was wearing gray shorts and a white tank top.
Anyone with information about Allen can call police at 609-886-2711.
— Press staff reports
