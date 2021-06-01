 Skip to main content
Lower Township police seek missing teen headed for Atlantic City airport
Shane Allen was reported missing Tuesday after he left his home in Lower Township for Atlantic City International Airport, police say.

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for a missing teen last seen heading to Atlantic City International Airport.

Shane Allen, 18, of the Villas section of the township, is Black and 6-foot-1 with black hair and brown eyes, police wrote on Facebook.

He was last seen at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday leaving his home for the airport in Egg Harbor Township in a 2013 White Volkswagen Jetta with New Jersey license plate T76-MMW, police said. He was wearing gray shorts and a white tank top.

Anyone with information about Allen can call police at 609-886-2711.

— Press staff reports

