Lower Township police seek missing man, 33

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for a man who has not been seen since April 5.
Paul Shibles, 33, is white, 5-foot-4 and weighs 150 pounds, police said. He has blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen on East Bates Avenue in the Villas section.
Anyone with information about Shibles can call police at 609-886-2711.
— Vincent Jackson
