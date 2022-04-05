Lower Township police officers agree to quit force following bicycle thefts

LOWER TOWNSHIP — A pair of township police officers agreed in court to quit their jobs after they were caught on camera stealing two bicycles from Cape May, court officials said Tuesday.
Eric Campbell and Austin Craig also must finish six months of pretrial intervention, which they each were enrolled in March 28.
Each also was fined $125, court officials said.
Township police Capt. Donald Vanaman did not return a request for comment Tuesday.
Cape May police last October investigated and obtained surveillance video of the men removing the bicycles from a rack on Decatur Street in Cape May before fleeing the area.
Both men were issued summonses for theft, a fourth-degree crime, authorities have said.
Craig became a township police officer in April 2019. Campbell was hired as a part-time Class II officer in 2016 and as a full-time officer in January 2019.
