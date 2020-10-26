Lower Township police investigate after pellet gun found in North Cape May trash can

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating after a pellet gun was found Sunday morning in a trash can in the North Cape May section of the township.
About 7:40 a.m., officers responded to a bus stop near a Wawa at 3719 Bayshore Road for a report of a firearm found in a trash receptacle, according to a news release from township police.
There, officers spoke with a Wawa employee who found the firearm, and they determined it as a defaced Crosman pellet gun, police said.
The pellet gun was taken to the police station for investigation.
Anyone with information can contact police at 609-886-2711.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
