LOWER TOWNSHIP — The body of a local man missing for about a month was found floating in the ocean off Monmouth County by a fisherman last week, State Police said Tuesday.
Corey McFadden, 33, was reported missing at the beginning of May after coworkers said he failed to show up for his U.S. Postal Service job, prompting pleas from family and friends for tips that could help authorities locate him.
McFadden's body was seen about a mile offshore of Sandy Hook on May 22, State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. After troopers were notified by the fisherman about 6 p.m., New York firefighters and the Coast Guard retrieved his body, Curry said.
A Facebook page dedicated to finding McFadden first reported Saturday that he was found dead but did not provide context as to how he was located.
McFadden was thought to have possibly traveled into North Jersey when he disappeared, a belief confirmed when he encountered Manasquan police and his vehicle was found on the Garden State Parkway near Wall Township, Monmouth County.
The discovery of McFadden's body remains under investigation, Curry said.
