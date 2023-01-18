Lower Township man, woman charged with additional drug offenses after raid

A man and woman arrested by Wildwood police after they were found slumped over in a car carrying drugs face additional charges after authorities found more narcotics at their home and elsewhere.

Kenneth Lopez-Atiles, 29, and Christine Pagan, 35, both of whom live in the North Cape May section of Lower Township, are each charged with possession of heroin, possession with intent to distribute heroin and conspiracy, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday.

The Prosecutor's Office said it handed down the charges after its Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Task Force, along with members of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, county Sheriff's Office and Lower Township police, executed a search warrant Jan. 12.

Authorities seized more than 2,650 bags of suspected heroin carrying a street value of roughly $30,000 after authorities raided Lopez-Atiles and Pagan's residence, vehicles and storage unit, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Both Lopez-Atiles and Pagan are being held in the Atlantic County jail on unrelated charges, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Wildwood police arrest two found slumped over in car with drugs WILDWOOD — A man and woman from Lower Township were arrested after they were found outside a…

Wildwood police arrested Lopez-Atiles and Pagan on Jan. 3 after they were allegedly found in a parked car with drugs.

Officers were called to the Wawa in the 400 block of West Rio Grande Avenue that night for a report of people sleeping inside a parked vehicle, finding the pair slumped over in the vehicle's seats. Police initially feared both were suffering from drug overdoses.

Police said they saw drugs and a spoon with burnt residue inside the vehicle.

After Lopez-Atiles and Pagan regained consciousness, police said the two admitted to being in possession of drug paraphernalia, heroin and cocaine.

Officers searched the car and found 600 bags suspected of being filled with both drugs, as well as more than $2,000 in cash, police said.

Wildwood police charged them with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession with intent to distribute. Lopez-Atiles was additionally charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.