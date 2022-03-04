Lower Township man imprisoned for 3-year-old boy's death to be released early

BRIDGETON — When the mother of a 3-year-old Cape May County boy who was killed 12 years ago accepted an automated call two weeks ago, she wasn't expecting to learn the man responsible for her son's death would be released early.

Christina Ulbrich and her husband, Richard, didn't understand why 47-year-old Charles Kane would be released by the end of this month, so Richard called the state Department of Corrections seeking answers.

They learned he was eligible for an early release under Gov. Phil Murphy's legislation to release some inmates early due to COVID-19.

Christina Ulbrich said she went to work, but the call's emotional toll didn't hit her until 40 minutes into her shift. She said she then asked her supervisor if she could go home for the day.

"Violent offenders should not be allowed out of jail, period," Christina Ulbrich said in a recent interview. "I'm just disgusted."

The couple, who lived in the Wildwoods when Elijah died but has since relocated to the Summerlin section of Las Vegas, had already felt their son, Elijah Ulbrich, never received justice when Kane was sentenced 10 years ago.

The couple headed west three years ago to start a new life, where they wouldn't be known locally as "the parents of the murdered child." She ended friendships with people who knew Kane after Elijah's death and hasn't had to tell anyone about the incident since living in Nevada, until now.

Kane was babysitting the toddler at the boy's North Wildwood Feb. 25, 2010, when, as he told the judge during his plea hearing, he became angry at the boy when he wet his pants. He then threw the boy against the home's refrigerator, inflicting injuries to his skull that required a hospital stay at Cooper University Medical Center, in Camden.

The boy died March 17, 2010.

The couple trusted Kane with their son because they shared mutual friends, and Kane cared for other children in the area. Kane was also godfather to several children the couple knew from other friends, Christina Ulbrich said.

"Even my husband said, 'I would have left my child with him (Kane), too,'" Christina Ulbrich said.

Kane pleaded guilty to causing the 2010 death of Elijah Ulbrich, and has been serving his sentence at South Woods State Prison since 2012. Kane, in 2012, was sentenced to 15 years in state prison, a term of which he would need to serve 85% and be subject to five years of parole supervision.

Kane, originally of Lower Township, currently has a a maximum release date of March 26, meaning he has to be released on or before that date through New Jersey's COVID-19 prison legislation, according to the state Department of Corrections.

Kane previously pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter for causing Elijah Ulbrich's death, when the boy was under Kane's care. He originally was indicted for murdering the toddler, but that charge was lessened, as part of a plea agreement.

The boy's parents have previously condemned Kane's sentencing, saying that he received too weak of treatment for a crime that resulted in their son losing his life.

"We don't feel like justice was served in the first place," Christina Ulbrich said.

Records show that Kane was scheduled to be released in November, but his release date was moved ahead through Gov. Phil Murphy's COVID-19 protocols for prisons, which calls for discharging offenders ahead of their previously scheduled released dates.

The inmates, however, must meet specific criteria to be eligible for the early release such as being due for release within one year and not serving a sentence for crimes including murder and aggravated sexual assault.

Kane meets those eligibility requirements, state Department of Corrections spokesperson Liz Velez said.

Christina Ulbrich has sharply criticized Murphy's decision to release some inmates to reduce the spread of coronavirus, a move she says puts people in harm's way because inmates, like Kane, can be released earlier.

"Aren't murders not supposed to be included? So because he pleaded to manslaughter that is the loophole?" she said in a comment on Facebook.

Murphy's press team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Christina Ulbrich and her husband are concerned that a similar incident, even if it's not caused by Kane once he's freed, may happen to another family and inflict everlasting pain, especially if the perpetrator is released early.

Allowing it, she said, shows that New Jersey's criminal justice system isn't protecting children, who are sometimes the most vulnerable to being victims of crimes.

"There's going to be some excuse from the state of New Jersey as to why it's OK for a criminal to walk the streets," she said.

