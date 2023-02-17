A resident of the North Cape May section of Lower Township arrested last week on child pornography charges is now accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

John T. Gillespie Jr., 35, was charged Wednesday with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Lower Township police were notified of the 11-year-old victim Tuesday, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. The girl told detectives she had been sexually assaulted by Gillespie for about three years, starting sometime in February or March of 2020.

Gillespie was charged Friday with possession of child pornography and is being held in the Cape May County jail.

Authorities were initially led to Gillespie by a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.

Investigators found Gillespie had uploaded more than 1,800 images and videos of child pornography to his personal Google account, the Prosecutor’s Office said. Authorities searched his Town Bank Road home and retrieved multiple computers, tablets and external hard drives storing the explicit content.