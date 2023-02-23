LOWER TOWNSHIP — A Villas man has been arrested on child pornography charges, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland and police Chief Kevin Lewis said Thursday.
James C. Warner, 66, of Champlain Drive, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child — possession of child pornography. He could face five to 10 years in prison if convicted.
The investigation stemmed from a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tip that revealed a person, later identified as Warner, possessed material depicting child sexual abuse and stored it on his personal laptop.
Authorities searched Warner's home Thursday, seizing two laptops, a cellphone, two gaming consoles, five long guns and one handgun. An initial review of his laptop revealed about 1,300 items of suspected child pornography, Sutherland said in a news release.
Warner is being held at the Cape May County jail.
