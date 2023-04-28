A Lower Township man turned himself in a month after authorities searched his home and car for child pornography, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.
Rene J. Valentin, 31, is charged with possession of child pornography.
Authorities searched Valentin's home and car March 10 on a warrant. He was not home at the time, but his car was seized, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
Police found child sexual abuse material inside, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Valentin turned himself in April 10 and was taken to the Cape May County jail. He is not currently being held at the jail, according to the Cape May County Sheriff's Office inmate list.
