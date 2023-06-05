A Lower Township man was arrested Friday after authorities searched his property and found more than 1,000 images and videos of child pornography, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said.
Jason Brown, 42, was charged with possession and distribution of child pornography, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sent to the Cape May County jail.
Authorities raided Brown's home in the township's Villas section after receiving tips from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children about alleged explicit content affiliated with him.
While searching his home in the 100 block of Cloverdale Avenue, detectives confiscated two computers, a camera, a cellphone and various prescription pills, the Prosecutor's Office said.
The Cape May County Regional SWAT Team, Prosecutor's Office, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and township police participated in the investigation.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.