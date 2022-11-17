Lower Township man caught sleeping in unoccupied home

CAPE MAY — A Lower Township man caught sleeping in an unoccupied residence in West Cape May faces multiple charges, police announced Thursday.

Kevin T. Traughber, 31, was charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree burglary, theft and criminal mischief on Wednesday, police said.

Police responded to a call of a man sleeping on the couch of an unoccupied residence. The caller, who was friends with the owner of the residence, found Traughber when checking on the home for the owner. It appeared the residence was accessed via an unlocked door, police said.

Police recognized Traughber as a suspect of a burglary that was reported Nov. 11, police said. Traughber was observed, through video surveillance, entering the other residence on Nov. 9 and 10 through a sliding glass door he had previously drilled out the lock, police said.

Traughber initially entered the earlier residence through an unlocked garage door, took the drill from the garage and drilled out the lock on the sliding glass door. He was wearing the same clothes at the time of his arrest nearly a week later.

Traughber is being lodged at the Cape May County Correctional Center.