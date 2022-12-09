Lower Township man caught inside third unoccupied residence in a month, police say

CAPE MAY — A Lower Township man who was arrested last month over two incidents in which he was caught sleeping in an unoccupied home was again arrested for a similar incident, police said Friday.

Kevin T. Traughber, 31, was charged with burglary, hindering apprehension, suppressing or concealing evidence, and theft.

Police responded to a 911 call Dec. 2 of a man hiding in a bedroom closet of an unoccupied home in Cape May. The caller, who owned the property, told police she found Traughber crouched down in a first-floor bedroom closet.

Traughber gained access to the residence through an unlocked basement window. The owner, who was frightened of Traughber, fled the home and dialed 911, police said. Traughber left the home through the backdoor and fled.

Police found Traughber a short time later when he was stopped by officers who said he matched the description of the suspect. Traughber was identified and arrested, police said. He was wearing the same clothes at the time of his arrest Nov. 16 for similar incidents.

On Nov. 16, police responded to a call of a man sleeping on the couch of an unoccupied residence. The caller, who was friends with the owner of the home, found Traughber when checking on the home for the owner. It appeared Traughber had accessed the residence via an unlocked door, police said.

Police recognized Traughber as a suspect of a burglary that was reported Nov. 11, police said. Traughber was observed, through video surveillance, entering a residence Nov. 9 and 10 through a sliding glass door he had previously drilled out the lock for, police said.

Traughber initially entered the earlier residence through an unlocked garage door, took the drill from the garage and drilled out the lock on the sliding glass door. He was wearing the same clothes at the time of his arrest nearly a week later.

Traughber is being held at the Cape May County jail.