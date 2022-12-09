 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Lower Township man caught inside third unoccupied residence in a month, police say

  • 0
Cape May Police

Call it an early holiday gift for South Jerseyans. For the first time since Aug. 9, all of South Jersey is drought free according to the United States Drought Monitor, ending the longest drought Cape May County has seen in 20 years. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more.

CAPE MAY — A Lower Township man who was arrested last month over two incidents in which he was caught sleeping in an unoccupied home was again arrested for a similar incident, police said Friday.

Kevin T. Traughber, 31, was charged with burglary, hindering apprehension, suppressing or concealing evidence, and theft.

Police responded to a 911 call Dec. 2 of a man hiding in a bedroom closet of an unoccupied home in Cape May. The caller, who owned the property, told police she found Traughber crouched down in a first-floor bedroom closet.

Traughber gained access to the residence through an unlocked basement window. The owner, who was frightened of Traughber, fled the home and dialed 911, police said. Traughber left the home through the backdoor and fled.

Police found Traughber a short time later when he was stopped by officers who said he matched the description of the suspect. Traughber was identified and arrested, police said. He was wearing the same clothes at the time of his arrest Nov. 16 for similar incidents.

People are also reading…

On Nov. 16, police responded to a call of a man sleeping on the couch of an unoccupied residence. The caller, who was friends with the owner of the home, found Traughber when checking on the home for the owner. It appeared Traughber had accessed the residence via an unlocked door, police said.

Police recognized Traughber as a suspect of a burglary that was reported Nov. 11, police said. Traughber was observed, through video surveillance, entering a residence Nov. 9 and 10 through a sliding glass door he had previously drilled out the lock for, police said.

Traughber initially entered the earlier residence through an unlocked garage door, took the drill from the garage and drilled out the lock on the sliding glass door. He was wearing the same clothes at the time of his arrest nearly a week later.

Traughber is being held at the Cape May County jail.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I've done everything from cover sports to news and have served as a copy editor and digital producer with The Press since July 2013.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Food delivery drivers bring cross-continent support for Africa during World Cup

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News