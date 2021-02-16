Lower Township man and Wildwood Crest woman arrested in Wildwood carjacking

WILDWOOD — A Lower Township man and a Wildwood Crest woman were arrested in a carjacking, police said Tuesday.
About 3:30 p.m. Friday, police received a 911 call from Alexis Harris, 23, of Atlantic City, reporting that her vehicle had been stolen in the 3900 block of Atlantic Avenue, police said in a news release.
Responding officers found the unoccupied stolen vehicle about a block away and stopped a person of interest, Kristina Cluff, 34, nearby, police said.
Cluff was found to be in possession of more than 1,200 bags of suspected heroin packaged for street-level distribution with a value of about $10,000, police said. The heroin was seized, and Cluff was arrested.
Investigators learned Harris’ vehicle was stolen during the course of a botched drug transaction involving Harris, Cluff and at least one other individual ultimately identified as David Fessler, 40, police said.
Fessler fled the scene prior to the arrival of police but was arrested by Wildwood Crest police at a later date, police said.
Harris was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession with intent to distribute. She was sent to the Cape May County jail.
Cluff was charged with carjacking, theft of a motor vehicle, conspiracy to commit carjacking, aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit theft of a motor vehicle, theft of CDS, conspiracy to commit theft of CDS, possession of CDS and possession with intent to distribute. She was sent to the county jail.
Fessler was charged with carjacking, theft of a motor vehicle, conspiracy to commit carjacking, conspiracy to commit theft of a motor vehicle, theft of CDS, conspiracy to commit theft of CDS, possession of CDS and possession of CDS with intent to distribute. He was sent to the county jail.
