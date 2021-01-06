Lower Township deaths believed to be murder-suicide

LOWER TOWNSHIP — The deaths of two township residents Monday appear to have been a murder-suicide, authorities said Wednesday.
The Southern Regional Medical Examiner's Office on Tuesday conducted autopsies and identified the two people as Kristin Ryan, 39, and Rick Ryan 45, of the Villas section, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland and township police Chief William Priole said in a news release.
Detectives believe Rick Ryan shot his wife and then turned the gun on himself, authorities said.
Lower Township police found the two dead Monday morning after conducting a well-being check at a home on Cardinal Avenue.
