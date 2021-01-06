 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lower Township deaths believed to be murder-suicide
0 comments
top story

Lower Township deaths believed to be murder-suicide

{{featured_button_text}}
Cape May County news

LOWER TOWNSHIP — The deaths of two township residents Monday appear to have been a murder-suicide, authorities said Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Southern Regional Medical Examiner's Office on Tuesday conducted autopsies and identified the two people as Kristin Ryan, 39, and Rick Ryan 45, of the Villas section, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland and township police Chief William Priole said in a news release.

Detectives believe Rick Ryan shot his wife and then turned the gun on himself, authorities said. 

Lower Township police found the two dead Monday morning after conducting a well-being check at a home on Cardinal Avenue.

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News